Monday, February 8, 2021

Coast residents eager for crawfish season to begin

The expensive price of crawfish today will soon change the closer we get to spring 2021.

- - the expensive price of crawfish- today will soon - change the closer we get to - spring.

- on the coast residents are- starting to look for crawfish - earlier than usual.

Starting- back in december fisherman jerr- forte was getting requests from- locals looking- to fill their crawfish craving.- last years crawfish - season was the longest the- fisherman has seen in a long- time.

The pandemic kept prices- low and residents - wanting more.

This year, you ca- bet on crawfish prices- dropping soon after the - superbowl.- - jerry forte, owner of jerry - fortes seafood- market: - "for a long time is was a reall low price, so i know it - definitely affected it last yea- but - - - as far as this year i'm not sur- how it's gonna affect it just - yet, cause it's just starting - - out.

Normal other than them - starting early this yea, i've - never really remembered seeing- many crawfish in the month of - december but we definitely saw - few."

You can get bags of fresh - crawfish at pass christian- - - - harbor ask for jerry forte- seafood.-

