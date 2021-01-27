Huntsville lawsuit claims extreme bullying, assault

Be too great to repair.

A federal lawsuit lays out allegations of extreme bullying against a "special needs student" at huntsville's mountain gap elementary school.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother of a student identified in court documents only as john doe.

This suit against the huntsville city school board and five school system employees alleges three classmates brutally bullied an eight year old john doe in late 2016 and early 2017.

The lawsuit states john doe suffers from asperger's syndrome as well as charcot marie tooth syndrome which impacted his motor and sensory abilities.

The lawsuit alleges the young boy was hit in his private are several times..

The lawsuit says in january of 2017, john doe learned that he had been injured so badly by the assault that his right testicle would have to be removed.doe will have to undergo treatment for his injuries for the rest of his life.

The lawsuit alleges doe's mother complained to school leaders both by email and in person but got no response until 2017..

When school leaders required doe to meet with one of the alleged bullies where they were made to shake hands.

Attorneys for mary doe are asking for a jury trial as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

We reached out to huntsville city schools, but a spokesman told us that per their policy they could not comment on pending litigation.

