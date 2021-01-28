Changes to extreme risk level take effect soon

Here's what you need to know.

Elevations.

Starting this friday... modified restrictions to counties in extreme level takes effect.

Governor kate brown says gyms and other indoor facilities can open up.

But there are still some limitations.

Gyms completely closed for indoor workouts can now open..

Ones over 500 square feet will be allowed a maximum of 6 people.

Less than 500 square feet will be allowed one person and one employee.

Now this new capacity rule also applies to indoor pools, indoor collegiate sports, and indoor k through 12 sports.

Indoor entertainment--like movie theaters, indoor museums, and indoor concert halls can open as well following these guidelines.

Governor kate brown said this in a statement about the new modifications--- "we have seen over the last several weeks that oregonians have largely complied with risk levels to the point that we have not seen a surge in hospitalizations that would have jeopardized hospital capacity."

There are also changes to dining restrictions to extreme zones.

Indoor dining is still banned--- but restaurants would be allowed to have constructed dining pods.

All these