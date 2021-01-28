Governor Walz proposes direct admission process

Kimt news 3 at six.

First tonight: the governor's plan for minnesota's next two?

"*year budget could have a big impact on student's access to state colleges and universities.

Well katie and george... if governor walz gets his way... there may soon be a smoother path for high school students including those here at john marshall to get into colleges such as u?

"*m?

"*r and makato state.

The governor wants to create an admissions process for minnesota public high school students that would see them automatically accepted to state colleges and univerities if they meet certain academic benchmarks.

Governor walz says bypassing the traditional admissions process will show more students that college is for them.

He says it could reduce equity gaps... access gaps... and simplify the college application process.

Austin public schools superintenden t david krinz thinks the program could have a tremendous impact.

"it is a good thing any time that we create opportunities that tear down roadblocks or possible hurdles for our students to advance themselves is very positive."

And krinz says this modified admissions process will be particularly helpful for immigrant and first generation students who sometimes struggle with the applicantions and forms necessary to apply to college.

State lawmakers will be negotiating minnesota's next