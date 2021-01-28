Improving safety in the Minnesota meatpacking industry

Thousand workers./// members of united food and commercial workers local 663, which represents more than 13?*- thousand workers in grocery, retail, meatpacking, and other industries in minnesota and iowa, announced new legislation to improve worker safety today.

Union leaders say the health and safety of minnesota meat packing workers has been put at greater risk during this pandemic.

This bill is an effort to protect workers.

Meat packing is already deemed one of the most dangerous industries.

The minnesota safe workplaces for meat and poultry processing workers act would provide health and safety protection and ensure workers have access to benefits and training.

This act is granting workers the right to refuse unsafe work, make sure employers are routinely cleaning work stations, and require paid leave for all meat?

packing workers to recover from any illness.

"never again should we have workers facing what we saw happen last spring.

It is unacceptable that's why we're pushing this forward.

We want to make clear to worke minnesotans, that what happened is unacceptable, and that we have laws in place that prevent that from ever happening again."

This legislation has a long way to go at the state house

union leadership is committed to finding the legislative partners necessary to get it through.

The legislation