95-year-old gets COVID-19 vaccine oon her birthday

Thursday: it's a monumental birthday for a local woman who has seen a lot of history in her lifetime.

"* pat bergo received a gift she's been waiting for since the pandemic started.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live to explain.

Yes george and katie ?

"* pat bergo was here at c?

"*g public health's vaccination clinic this afternoon ?

"* she got the covid?

"*19 vaccine on her 95th birthday.

Here you see bergo ?*- with her trademark black bow in her hair ?

"* getting a heary congratulatio ns from c?

"*g public health staff.

She tells me her family registered her to get the shot ?

"* when the sign?

"*up form was accidentally published last weekend.

I spoke to bergo shortly after she received the vaccine ?

"* se says she felt fine right after and the experience was just like getting a flu shot.

Bergo says being able to get the vaccine was a fantastic i thought that my christmas and fourth of july were my favorite times, but today's got to top it.

This is top drawer!

Bergo also says her spirit of optimism has carried her through the pandemic.

She's also impressed with how the nation has pulled together to fight covid?

"*19.

Live in mason city.

Nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thank you, nick.

And in the spirit of willard scott... all of us here at kimt news 3 want to wish pat a very