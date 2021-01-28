Neighbor Speaks on Body Found in Evansville Pond

A victim was pulled from a pond at an Evansville Apartment Complex just south of Mater Dei High School on the city's West Side -- earlier Wednesday morning -- he has been identified as 50-year-old Brian Ricketts.

Turning to our other big story tonight -- the victim pulled from a pond at an evansville apartment complex just south of mater dei high school on the city's west side-- earlier today -- has been identified as -- 50-year-old brian rickets.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy -- at this hour.

44news reporter marisa patwa has been following the investigation all day -- she explains what we know so far.

"a neighbor called and said they found a body in our lake -- and at first i thought she was kidding."

But this was no joke-- police say a man walking his dog down this stretch of red brick court -- stumbled upon a disturbing sight -- a man laying face down in their community pond "when officers arrived -- he was unresponsive -- the fire department showed up to assist as well -- it was determined there that he was deceased."

This woman who has lived here for fifteen years -- is shaken something so horrible happened in her neck of the woods.

"i came out here and looked and there was police cars and fire tucks and everything so i'm in shock."

One chilling aspect to note is because the body was found floating atop of the pond, he could have been there for a few days the bottom, before floating to the top, where he was found.

"i'm sorry for his family -- they must be devastated when they found out -- i can't imagine that kind of news -- that the person would get."

While the police do not suspect foul play -- they remind the community to stay vigilant.

"just to be safe and watch out for each other."

Reporting in evansville marisa patwa