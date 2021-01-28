5:30pm Antibody Treatment 01.27.2021

Regional hospitals in the Bluegrass are starting to offer treatment for Covid-19 for certain patients

Regional hospitals in the bluegrass are starting to offer treatment for covid-19 for certain patients clark regional medical center in winchester just got an anitbody treatment given by an infusion.

It takes about an hour and it's for the elderly and patients with underlying health conditions... who have been diagnosed with covid-19, but aren't in the hospital.

Doctors say the treatment needs to be given within 10 days of symptoms starting.

"it's meant to catch the virus early while people still have mild to moderate symptoms. it's able to help them recover quickly and keep them out of the hospital."

"they don't have to go as far they're already feeling bad and under the weather, so they can just come just a few minutes down the road and get their outpatient infusion and go right back home."

Doctors say most patients feel better within 24 to 48 hours or their symptoms haven't changed but they don't feel worse... the bluegrass community hospital and georgetown community hospital also offer the treatment.

