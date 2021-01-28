Local justice system dodging COVID punches as jury trial postponement order continues

Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said his office is rolling with the many punches COVID continues to throw.

In limbo right now.

This as the state supreme court's order to postpone all jury trials until march 1st continues.

He says they are preparing for a flood of court appearances and trials to start come spring.

Normally, tippecanoe county judges hear about 50 trials per year.

After last summer's jury trial pause, he says they did about half of that amount in the span of four months.

"the cases that are being continued because of covid, it may take 9 months to a year for the courts to get back to what would be a normal rotation of cases" he says zoom is working effectively for conducting pre-trial conferences and hearings.

However, covid exposure among defendants, lawyers, police officers and others leads to in- person court dates being postponed.

