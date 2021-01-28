Healthy Living: How to manage 'maskne'

Have you noticed skin irritation related to wearing a mask? Here's what to do.

They have to say next masking in public isn't going anywhere-- but if you haven't noticed it by now, constantly masking up can leave your face feeling grimy, and lead to skin problems in some people.

Kezi 9 news anchor chris lueneburg shows us how to deal with "maskne" in today's healthy living, sponsored by oregon medical group.

"top health experts are starting to say that wearing not just one but two masks might be a good idea as more contagious coronavirus variants pop up around the world.

Let's face it though-- it only takes one mask to cause maskne-- that annoying under-mask irritation and breakouts.

So if double-masking is in our future-- it may be a good time to review how to manage maskne."

Oregon medical group dermatologist dr. rie takahashi says for most of her patients, maskne is on the mind "i would say almost 100 percent of patients mention it during their visits."

When a mask is covering almost 2 thirds of your face, it's kind of hard not to notice!

Especially when it starts causing problems. "people do get ulcers and wounds on their nose because of the rubbing."

If you have mask- related irritation, the first step should be making sure your mask fits comfortably on your nose.

If that's not enough-- try to take mask breaks througout the day if safe-- to let the skin breathe.

"it just gives you a better overall mental wellbeing anyways to be freed from the mask wearing.

I think it will free your skin as well."

Clean or dispose of your mask at least once a week.

If you're breaking out... consider adding a gentle cleanser to your skincare routine.

It could be bar soap or a name brand product-- as long as it fits into your "it's really anything taht's been working for you.

So there's no need to change anything, ramp up or complicate things.

It's anything that fits into your daily lifestyle."

"a moisturizer can also do some good-- but make sure the product you use is labled non- comedogenic... otherwise it could make you break out even worse.

In the studio, chris lueneburg kezi 9 news."