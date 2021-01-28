A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 - Critical Acclaim Trailer

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 - Critical Acclaim Trailer - Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) travel back to Elizabethan London, where they are hiding in time from the Congregation.

Here, they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for Ashmole 782.

Back in the present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, must take shelter at Sept-Tours.

Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is advancing.

And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are determined to hunt down Diana and Matthew.