Twilight’s Kiss movie (2021) - Tai-Bo, Ben Yuen, Patra Au

Twilight’s Kiss movie (2021) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Twilight’s Kiss presents the story of two closeted married men in their twilight years.

One day PAK, 70, a taxi driver who refuses to retire, meets HOI, 65, a retired single father, in a park.Despite years of societal and personal pressure, they are proud of the families they have created through hard work and determination.

Yet in that brief initial encounter, something is unleashed in them which had been suppressed for so many years.

As both men recount and recall their personal histories, they also contemplate a possible future together.

US Release Date: February 10, 2021 Starring: Tai-Bo, Ben Yuen, Patra Au Directed By: Ray Yeung