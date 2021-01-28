3,000 boxes of food given away in Tupelo

Resource center's food drive today, don't worry there will be more giveaways.

Wtva alexis jones is live in tupelo with how folks were blessed today and will be in the weeks to come.

I'm outside of the tupelo furniture market where over a thousand cars lined up around the building.

This food drive."

It does..

It does a lot for me and all the people around in the community and places like that."

Tupelo resident james kimbell said he has been supporting his family on a fixed income these past few months.

Kimbell said thanks to the family resource center, food is one less thing he has to worry about this week.

Sot: "this helps me out a lot with groceries and stuff like that."

Nat: people taking boxes out of truck volunteers are gave away 3 thousand boxes filled with produce and dairy.

Each car got two boxes or more.

Executive director of the family resource center, christi webb said today is the organization's biggest giveaway yet.

Sot: "these people are in need.

They do not have food for their families."

Web said today was not the last day to get food.

The center will host a giveaway every wednesday for the next few weeks.

She said they will not stop until they run out of boxes.

Sot: "we are just here to help all the families in lee county and all of the surrounding counties.

I want everyone to know they are welcomed to this food drive."

She said she wants to make sure there's enough food for people who have to work.

Live in tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

