Why is smoking a qualifying health condition?

Earlier today a few folks shared with me their thoughts on smokers being under the list of people who qualify to get the coronavirus vaccine.

"the question should be if they have a health problem or not.

And if they do, then they should qualify for the vaccine."

Gerald wages lives in tupelo.

Wages said its doesn't matter what caused a person health condition.

What matters is they have one.

Sot: "there some people certainly with health conditions.

Some lung related because of smoking, but that shouldn't change the fact that they still have a health problem."

I also spoke with liz sharlot with the mississippi state department of health sharlot said smoking is on the list of qualifying conditions because it causes many health factors that would put someone high risk for the coronavirus.

Lowndes county resident, barbara perrigin said she quit smoking 6 years ago.

Perrigin didn't want to be on camera but she said people should't focus on if someone caused their own health condition or not.

Sot: "if someone is smoking or is obese then they need the shot to get this over with."

Msdh is plans to vaccinate all people who are 18 to 64 and have chronic conditions whether they caused them or not.

