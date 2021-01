It's OK to feel overwhelmed. Here's what to do next | Elizabeth Gilbert

If you're feeling anxious or fearful during the coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone.

Offering hope and understanding, author Elizabeth Gilbert reflects on how to stay present, accept grief when it comes and trust in the strength of the human spirit.

"Resilience is our shared genetic inheritance," she says.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and head of curation Helen Walters.

Recorded April 2, 2020)