Covid vaccine: Nepal thanks India as it begins immunisation, China trumped

Nepal launched Covid-19 immunisation after India sent vaccines.

India sent 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to Nepal as a gift.

Nepal PM Oli thanked India and PM Modi for the vaccine consignment.

The Serum Institute of India has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

Thousands of Nepalese frontline workers are set to be vaccinated.

Nepal PM said talks are on with India to get more vaccines at a proper price.

Oli said, “We got an early chance to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

For this, I thank our neighbouring nation India, its government, the people, and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They sent 10 lakh doses of vaccines to us as a grant within a week of the roll-out in India.” Meanwhile, China is yet to get clearance for its Sinopharm vaccine in Nepal.

Nepal has had over 2.7 lakh total covid cases and over 2,000 deaths.

Watch the full video for more.