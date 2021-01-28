Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer press conference

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struck a frustrated figure after Manchester United's 2-1loss to Sheffield United.

The title-chasing Red Devils were on the end of oneof the biggest shocks in a surprise-packed campaign as the embattled Bladesinflicted the hosts’ first top-flight defeat since November 1.

“Well, ofcourse we’re disappointed,” Red Devils boss Solskjaer said.

“Any result in thePremier League this season shouldn’t surprise anyone.

But then again, verydisappointed we couldn’t put a better performance on.