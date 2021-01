Feds: Napa Pipe Bomb Suspect Planned To ‘Go To War’ Against Dems, Twitter, Facebook After Trump Loss In Presidential Electio

Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers, arrested earlier this month after federal authorities found explosive devices and an arsenal of weapons at his home and business, had plans to attack the State Capitol, Twitter and Facebook, driven by his false belief that President Donald Trump won the November election, according to a criminal complaint made public on Wednesday.

