3 cases of new COVID variant confirmed in Alabama

Tonight - doctors are saying the precautions we've been told to follow since the start of the pandemic should keep us safe from covid variants.

This comes as the state identified 3 cases of the new strain that was first detected in the united kingdom wednesday.

None of those are in north alabama.

Waay 31's max cohan spoke with huntsville hospital's infectious disease specialist to find out what he recommends to stay safe.

"is there a chance?

There is always a chance in everything.

But if they've done a good job with the rules, i think they should be ok, not to worry about."

Dr. ali hassoun of huntsville hospital says the basics of prevention are what people should stick too -- saying he doesn't believe double or triple masking would be a difference maker in stopping the spread of variants.

On wednesday, the alabama department of public health announced the identification of three cases of the covid variant originally detected in the united kingdom late last year...two of those cases were identified in montogomery county...the other in jefferson... so far the variant -- which is said to be more transmitable -- doesn't appear to be more dangerous, but more cases would likely lead to more deaths... "the more transmission, the more cases, the more hospitalization, and there is more chances of death associated with that."

Hassoun says its likely that the united kingdom variant -- known as b-1-1-7 -- and other variants are already in north alabama -- but slow genetic testing leaves us in the dark..

"we gonna need to be always cautious and on guard on this and we need to follow the rules because it's going to help reduce all different kinds of these mutants or variants from transmission."

Doctor hassoun says the basics will be the best way to protect yourself.

