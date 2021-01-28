11pm Somerset Police Challenge 01.27.2021

In Pulaski County, the Somerset Police Chief is challenging Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to twenty-two push ups for 22 days

County, the somerset police chief is challeging dwayne the rock johnson... to twenty-two push ups for 22 days.

The challenge, is to help raises awareness for veterans' suicide prevention, and money for somerset's first- ever veterans' park.

1:13 rock we all know you're the people's champ, we want you to continue that, and throw a dime our way..

And that's only if you can smell what the chief is cooking.1:24 i'm going to do the pushups today while wearing my uniform, which is an additional 22 pounds of gear, to help emphasize this need.

1:32 according chief hunt..

The pushup challenge also includes a $22 dollar donation to the speda community fund... and he's also challenging two other people.

The challenge is going viral across the state.

Chief hunt, says he got in on it..

After somerset's mayor, alan keck, challenged