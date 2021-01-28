Tippecanoe County Inmates receiving rehab behind bars

The Tippecanoe County Jail has the largest program, which served 80 men and women last year alone.

For several inmates in the tippecanoe county jail..

This isn't their first time behind bars.

"i've been in and out of trouble for most of my life most of my adult life ."-melinda hartman inmate "i've been in county jails in california..

Oregon oklahoma washington state and here."-jason luttrell inmate however..

This is the first time they have ever received substance abuse and mental health services while serving their time.

"i've never since 1992 of messing up i've never seen anything like this."-jason luttrell-inmate standup: "usually jail walls are looked at as a place for punishment.

But a new program at the tippecanoe county jail is using offenders time as way for rehabilitation.

All six of the inmates i had an opportunity to talk to are taking part in the quality 360 health care alliance program.

Which started at the tippecanoe county jail august of last year.

Many of them have suffered from addiction since a young age.

"i've struggled with addiction since i was 11 years old.

I started out with methamphetamine then through medical issues i turned to heroine."-melinda hartman inmate "my drug use started when i as about 8 years old and it started out on a lighter not with just marijuana and cigarettes."-kristen cobbs "i had adhd and they gave me adderall as a kid.

I just started off with adderall and started to move towards meth and other stimulants."- matthew shepard inmate addressing the start of these inmates addiction is where this program begins.

"for me the most important thing is meeting the patient where they are at.

Being able to let them know that they still have a chance and there is something we can offer them there is program that's going to serve them that is tailormade to them."- julie venis program director.

Q360 has contracts in 20 counties through out the state and is fully running in about 11.

The tippecanoe county jail has the largest program..

Which served 80 men and women last year alone.

"if you've got that conviction then it's harder to get a job, it's harder to get a drivers license it's harder to rent an apartment.

It just sets up all these stumbling blocks for the rest of your life.

So if we can get people take out of the criminal justice system and in to a recovery then we have the greatest opportunity to impact lives."-lisa scroggins ceo and taking this new approach is what has resonated with so many of the offenders in the program.

"with this program i learned to really look at myself and where i went wrong.

Not where the world was wrong.

In doing that i was able to take responsibility for my own actions."-suzanne sutton inmate "if i would have had this chance when i was younger maybe i wouldn't have reincarcerated as many times as i have.

It's been dead time every other time just sit here and wait till my time runs out.

You don't learn anything.

With this i know the steps to take when i get out so i can better myself."-matthew shepard inmate "when this program came it was an answer to my prayers.

It made my time here not in vain.

I am going to go out with a foundation, relying on me god and resources i have around me."- kristen cobbs inmate resources the program will continue to provide these individuals once their time has been served.

"being able to connect them with the community providers and having relationships with community providers is how we are going to be most successful in the long run."-julie venis this program is 100 percent grant funded meaning it doesn't cost tax payer dollars to provide.

Along with that offenders don't receive time off their sentence for taking part.

The non profit is currently studying how this program is affecting recidivism and the overall success of the program.

