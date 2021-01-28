Oneida County, local school districts react to challenges regarding start of high-risk sports

1, Oneida County officials and school superintendents say the existing guidance is confusing and presents obstacles that would be difficult to overcome.

Although the New York State Health Department said high-risk sports could resume Feb.

The state says schools can begin those designated sports on february first - pending county approval - oneida county has indicated concerns with a return to play.

County executive anthony picente - director of public health daniel gilmore and numerous school superintendents took part in a conference call - announced today - to discuss these issues.

Gilmore says that high-risk activity of any kind is ill- advised" at this point and schools considering playing should do so with "extreme caution."

Picente has called upon the state government to create clear guidance for how to proceed - citing contradictions in protocols for in- school activities versus after- school activities - that have created confusion.

One such example is the requirement for gym classes to maintain 12-feet of social distancing - while high-risk sports involve close contact.

The state public high school athletic association did release its own guidance document on monday - which school officials i've spoken to have called a bit vague but a good starting point.

The same had been done for sports in the fall.

However - officials say that with the inconsistencies in guidance - there are many barriers to allowing safe competition.

Anthony picente: we want to open up everything as soon as possible.

We want to get our students back in the classroom first and then on the field second.

Having said that i think it's important to notethay careful.

In this time, as i have stated, our infection rate is higher, our case loads were high, and the vaccine process has just begun.

It's important to us to get all those teachers vaccinated, all of the school personnel, coaches, everyone that is involved with our students because that's the reason the schools are not open right now and full capacity.

So if we can do that moving forward and then i think we have a fair path and a clear path to having school sports and other activities picente said that oneida county is not able to make a blanket decision for all school districts in the area and that each district must submit a plan to the county for approval if it would like to resume high-risk sports.

We have reaction from a local school district on where they're at in light of today's developments.

Kevin jones: we are kind of in the planning stages right now figuring out practice schedules, where kids can practice and working thalong wid everything.

But honestly when that article came out it kind of surprised me because i kind of thought we were on a straight track to start on monday, but i can understand why the county has taken the stance that they've taken as far as high risk sports.

I'm kind of on the same page but at the same time if we do go for it we are going to make sure everybody is safe and we do things the right way jones said that oriskany will continue the planning process - but will hold off on submitting their plan to the county until they know more in the coming days.

No other school districts in the county have submitted a plan up to this point.

Picente said he and the school superintendents will have more conversations over the next few days to discuss the matter further.

