Las Vegas charity donates diapers, baby wipes to families

A Las Vegas charity is helping parents struggling to afford diapers during the pandemic.

DIAPERS AND BABY WIPES WEREGIVEN TO PARENTS....AT "THE VALLEY VIEW RECREATIONCENTER".BABY'S BOUNTY....TRIES TO GIVE....A WEEK'S WORTH OF DIAPERS..FOR UP TO....-3- CHILDREN.

AND...THEY GIVE...-1- PACK OF WIPES....PER HOUSEHOLD."WHEN COVID STARTED, WE REALLYSTARTED TO SEE A NEED FORDIAPERS IN THE COMMUNITY, ANDSO WE FIGURED OUT A WAY TO MAKETHAT HAPPEN."THE NEXT DIAPER BANK IS....FEBRUARY -2-ND...FROM -10- A-M UNTIL -1- P-M...AT BABY'S BOUNTY....ON OUR WEBSITE..K-T-N-V DOT COM.