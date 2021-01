Family travels to every In-N-Out across the country in one year

FOLLOWED THROUGH WITH ASPONTANEOUS ADVENTURE..."I SAID WHAT ARE WE GOING TODO THIS SUMMER?

AND HE SAID ...AND I SAID IN N OUT ROAD TRIP..

GO TO ALL THE IN N OUTS ..

IWASN'TBEING SERIOUS BUT I SHOULD'VEKNOWN MY DAD BETTER."BERKELEY'S FATHER SAM IS ATEACHER ..

AND ALWAYS COMESUP WITH FUN SUMMER PLANS FOR HISFAMILY..

BUT THIS YEARDUE TO THE PANDEMIC..

THOSEPLANS WERE CANCELED."THERE'S A LOT OF HARD THINGSGOING ON IN THE WORLD ..

AND IDON'T WANT TO SAY THOSE THINGSAREN'T IMPORTANT..

THEYARE..

BUT I THINK WE HAVE TOFIND THINGS TO BE HAPPY ABOUT ATTHE SAME TIME..

WHATEVER THATIS.

AND THIS HAS BEEN THAT FORUS."SO LAST JULY THE VONDERHEIDEFAMILY SET OUT ON A TREKACROSS THE COUNTRY ..

SO FARHITTING UP 312 LOCATIONSTHEIR FAVORITE RESTAURANT, IN-N-OUT... FROM HOUSTON TO UTAHAND EVERYWHERE IN BETWEEN."WE ACTUALLY DID 185 IN 15DAYS..

THAT FIRST 15 DAYS WEDROVEOVER 7,000 MILES..

I WOULD SAYWERE PROBABLY OVER 10,000 MILESAT THIS POINT.""I HAVEN'T GOTTEN SICK OF ITYET."ON THURSDAY THEY'RE AIMING TO BETHE FIRST CUSTOMERS ATTHE GRAND OPENING OF THE IN NOUT ON ROSEDALE..

ANDON THEIR 113TH STOP..THISTEMPLETON FAMILY SAYS THISVISIT HAS AN EXTRA SPECIALMEANING BEHIND IT..."SHOUTOUT TO BAKERSFIELD ..

THISIS WHERE I MET MY WIFE..

ILIVED HERE FOR A COUPLE YEARSAND THAT'S WHY WE HAVE THETWO BEAUTIFUL KIDS."AND WHILE THERE'S COUNTLESSPERKS THAT THISJOURNEY BRINGS..."WE WENT TO THIS ONE IN N OUTAND THEY GAVE US A CAKE ..

THATWASONE OF THE PLUSES.THE TRIP HAS ALSO HAD ITSDOWNFALLS....-"WELL IT'S A LOT OF DRIVING..IT GETS SORE..

YOUR BODY GETSSORE."BUT DESPITE ALL THE UPS ANDDOWNS - IT HAS BEEN A TRIP WELLWORTH IT ..-"I DON'T REGRET ANYTHING."VONDERHEIDE SAYS THAT THEY HAVEANOTHER 49 TO GO TO BY THIJULY...IN ORDER TO MEET THEIRGOAL ...THEIR NEXT FEW STOPSWILL LIKELY BE IN PORTLAND..

IFYOU'D LIKE TO FOLLOW THEIRJOURNEY WE WILL HAVE THEIRINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITETURNTO23.COM... IN BAKERSFIELDKYLIE WALKER 23ABC CONNECTINGYOU ..STILL TO COME ON 23ABC NEWS AT11