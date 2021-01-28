People with UK Covid-19 variant ‘less likely to report loss of taste and smell’

People infected with the new UK coronavirus variant are less likely to reporta loss of taste and smell, figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics(ONS) said the symptoms were “significantly less common” in patients whotested positive for the new variant compared to those with other variants ofCovid-19.

They are more likely to report “classic” symptoms of the virus, suchas a cough and a fever.

The ONS also said other symptoms were more common inpeople testing positive for the new variant, with the largest differences forcough, sore throat, fatigue, myalgia and fever.