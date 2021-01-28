EasyJet to operate no more than 10% of flights

EasyJet expects to operate no more than 10% of its flight programme betweenJanuary and March amid strict travel restrictions.
The budget airline said itsrevenues plunged 88% at the end of last year, with turnover slumping to £165million.
