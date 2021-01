Fenway to begin taking vaccine appointments Thursday

EYEOPENER’S TODD KAZAKIEWICHLIVE AT FENWAY PARK.REPORTER: WE KNOW THE STATE SAYSIT WILL MAKE 20,000 NEWAPPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE TODAYBOTH HERE AT FENWAY PARK, AND ATGILLETTE STADIUM.FENWAY IS THE LATEST MASSVACCINATION SITE TO COME ONLINE,WITH A SOFT LAUNCH TODAY AND AFULL ROLLOUT ON MONDAY.SINCE EARLY YESTERDAY MORNING,CRITICISM HAS POURED IN OVER THESTATE’S WEBSITE WHICH MANYPEOPLE TOLD US IS CONFUSING,LINKING TO PRIVATE VACCINEPROVIDERS EACH WITH SEPARATESIGN-UPS.PEOPLE TELLING US THEY WENTTHROUGH THAT PROCESS, ONLY TOREVEAL NO AVAILABLEAPPOINTMENTS.THIS PHASE OF THE ROLLOUTINCLUDES PEOPLE 75 AND OLDER.AND, AS WE’VE SAID, IT IS AFULLY ONLINE SYSTEM, NO CALLCENTER TO ASSIST PEOPLE WITHSIGNUPS.AHEAD AT 5:30, HOW ONE COMMUNITYIS TRYING TO HELP FILL THAT GAPAND HELP THEIR SEN