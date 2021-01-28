'Union budget will not favour farmers': Kerala agriculture minister

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the upcoming union budget will favour corporates and will have nothing for farmers.

“There is no chance to get any favour from the central government for the downtrodden masses, especially farmers," Kumar said.

“They are trying to implement this anti-farmer act.

The central government is still sticking to its stand then how can the problem be solved?" he added.

Kumar further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector.

It will be fake.

I do not believe that the budget will favour society." Kumar also attacked the union government for spoiling centre-state relations.

"The central government is trying to spoil the relations between the centre and the states.

The powers of the central and state governments are clearly demarcated in the constitution.

They are trying to make many enactments against centre-state relations which will reflect in the budget also," he said.