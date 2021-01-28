LIBRARY ASSISTANT RETIRES

A LIBRARY ASSISTANT AT A WINCHESTER JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL WAS CELEBRATED TODAY FOR HER MANY YEARS OF WORK...AND WE BOTH HAPPEN TO KNOW HER.

Today for her many years of work...and we both happen to know her.

...and to have been lucky enough to try some of her pies because she's our producer ronda simmons' mom.

Charles simmons is retiring after 22 years as robert d.

Campbell junior high's library assistant.

Her last day will be monday.

Other teachers wanted to celebrate today when students weren't in the building.

Some of those teachers were even her students at one time.

She says overall it's been emotional as her days at the school come to an end... charles simmons: "having to leave everybody that i've fallen in love with, oh god here i go, just leaving people that i've loved for 22 years and friendships."

She says while she will miss everyone and her students she's ready to go home and rest... but adds she will be back to visit.

Congratulations!

