NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions and Falcons start new era at QB

SportsPulse: We could see unprecedented movement at the quarterback position this offseason in the NFL.
Here's were we see the top rookie QBs landing in our latest mock draft.
SportsPulse: We could see unprecedented movement at the quarterback position this offseason in the NFL.
Here's were we see the top rookie QBs landing in our latest mock draft.
The Falcons dont plan on picking in the top five of the NFL Draft again anytime soon, so they take full advantage of it
CBS Minnesota sports anchor Norman Seawright III breaks down Week 4 matchups in the NFC North, as the Vikings try to wrangle the..