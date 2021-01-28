Ekta Kapoor hosts birthday bash for son Ravie

Producer and content creator Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish birthday party for her son Ravie on Wednesday.
The bash was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood and television industry.
#EktaKapoor #EktaKapoorbirthdayparty
Producer and content creator Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish birthday party for her son Ravie on Wednesday.
The bash was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood and television industry.
#EktaKapoor #EktaKapoorbirthdayparty
Yesterday, Tusshar Kapoor posted a snapshot from the birthday celebration of dad Jeetendra who turned 78 on Tuesday. It turned out..
Producer and content creator Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish pre birthday party for her son Ravie on Sunday.