Pamela Anderson marries bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, quits social media|Oneindia News

Actor Pamela Anderson has married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony.

This is her fifth marriage.

She reportedly fell in love with Dan during the lockdown.

The pictures from her wedding have gone viral in which she is seen in her elegant white gown, long veil dragging in the mud and Hunter rain boots underneath her dress.

She also announced that she has bid goodbye to social media.

Anderson is best known for starring in Baywatch.

She also appeared in Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010.

