Alabama Has Variant

Today -- we expect the c-d-c to update its map of covid variant affected states.

That map will now include alabama!

You're taking a live look at it now.

Alabama is not highlighted in dark blue -- but the state department of health announced 3 new cases of the u-k variant in our state!

Let's bring in waay 31's sophia borelli right now.

Sophia -- medical experts tell us this variant is more transmissable.

What do they say is the best defense against it?

Pat, marie -- right now, not a whole lot is known about that variant.

Right now -- all local officals can tell us is to mask up, sanitize and social distance.

Right now, none of those 3 variant cases are in north alabama.

The health department said 2 cases were found in montgomery county and the other is in jefferson county.

While none have been identified in our region-- an infectious disease specialist with huntsville hospital said it's possible cases are already here, and to be prepared.

Dr. ali hassoun, huntsville hospital's infectious disease specialist: " gonna need to be always cautious and on guard on this and we need to follow the rules because it's going to help reduce all different kinds of these mutants or variants from transmission."

Health officials also believe the current coroanvirus vaccine will protect against variant strains but -- more research still needs to be done.

Live in huntsville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.