Brad Makes Canned Seafood

It's Alive with Brad Leone is back for episode 78 and this time he's canning some seafood.

Safety is everything whilst canning foods, so Brad enlists the expertise of Chef Charolette Langely of Scout Canning, who knows just about everything there is about preserving seafood.

Seriously, you will get sick if you don't do it right, so pay attention if you plan on giving this a whirl.

Brad uses fresh steelhead trout, mussels and lobster, but feel free to get creative with your canning.

PS.

Maybe Matty Matheson makes a cameo?

