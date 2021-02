Lilly Singh Fact Check Fans on the Internet

In this episode of Fan Fact Check, Lilly Singh hits the world wide web to fact check her fan sites.

She goes online to debunk or confirm myths on her fan-made profiles and the comment sections.

From realizing her love of storytelling and becoming a YouTuber to landing some of her first acting roles, Lilly Singh sets the record straight with her fans on who she really is.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh airs weeknights on NBC and is available to stream the following day on Peacock.