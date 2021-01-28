North Alabama Better Business Bureau offers tips on avoiding scams after home repair fraud arrest

This comes after a home repair fraud arrest

Waay 31 news is learning new details tonight about a decatur man arrested for home repair fraud, his alleged business and his past.

Waay 31'sluke hajdasz talked with investigators and the better business bureau of north alabama about avoiding home repair scams. ll: it's sometimes unavoidable.

You're in a pinch, you have an emergency at your house and you need a contractor.

Asap.

But how do you know if the person is legitimate?

One decatur resident called f.a.s plumbing the day after christmas for an emergency repair.

Instead of fixing the problem, the so-called plumber terrence faulks only made it worse.

And, he took the homeowner for $340.

Vo: if you google f.a.s.

Plumbing in decatur, the business is listed at 1032 fourth avenue.

Only problem?

That strip mall is full - and f.a.s plumbing isn't in it.

People working at the businesses actually there had never heard of it.

The caretaker of the property told me in his five years here, there hasn't been a plumbing place.

Court records show faulks wrote "social security/disability" on his arrest affidavit under employer name - not f.a.s.

Plumbing.

Michael ferguson decatur police detective sot: you can put anything on the internet.

It can all be looked up on the internet.

And i think that's what's happened here.

I think sometimes, maybe, if a potential victim, hpoefully they're not, would take a little bit of time.

If you have any questions, contact the better business bureau, do a little bit of research on whomever you're thinking about hiring before making a decision.

Vo: try calling f.a.s plumbing?

Nat/video of the "number not in service" recording vo: so what can you do to prevent yourself from being a home repair fraud victim?

Elizabeth garcia is the c- e-o of the north alabama better business bureau.

Elizabeth garcia north alabama bbb ceo sot: they have to be licensed by their relevant licensing organization in the state of alabama.

And if they cannot provide you proof of that license, then they're really not working legally in the state and in the city.

So that's a question, first and foremost, ask if they're licensed.

Vo: garcia says it's also important to make sure any contractor you hire is insured and bonded.

She says all the responsibility is on you as the consumer to make sure you've done your homework before signing the dotted line.

Ll: faulks is still in the morgan county jail.

He hasn't been able to post his $15,000 bond.

By the way, this isn't the first time that faulks has been arrested for home repair fraud.

Back in 2018, he was convicted in lauderdale county for the same thing.

As part of the plea agreement then, he was told never to perform home repairs in the state again.

In decatur, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.

Faulks has been appointed a public defender in this case.

We checked his case in the state database today -