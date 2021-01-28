USI Men's Basketball on Shelf Due to COVID-19

The USI men's basketball team is back in quarantine, postponing their next three games.

It's another day, another setback for this usi men's basketball team, as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on its schedule.

This time might be the cruelest cut of all, as a four- game homestand, a real rarity during the conference season has been reduced to no games.

Today the school announced that the men's program will be on the shelf at least through tuesday now, as the unidentified player who tested positive earlier this week, has once again tested positive in a re- test.

That means thursday's game against quincy ... saturday's game against truman state ... and next tuesday's game against illinois- springfield have all been postponed.

For first year head coach stan gouard , this is not the return to his alma mater that he had envisioned when he took the job.

No i never would have thought that it would have been like this.

I thought i would come back, get to be out in the community, have the radio show, golf outings, community service work, church.

You know, all those things have been taken away.

I think our student- athletes are missing out the most, because the twenty years i've coached, we've always been engaged inside the community.

It's been difficult, but at the same time it's just the time that we're living in now and we've got to get passed it at some point.

Now the earliest this usi men's basketball team can emerge from quarantine will be next friday.

Unfortunately, they have a game scheduled at william jewell next thursday.

So that will have to be rescheduled, if they're going to get that game in.

And on saturday, take on rockhurst.

Of course both those games are predicated on the team having no more positives.

