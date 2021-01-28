Pet of the Week: Two-Bit

Caveman bridge in grants pass from taprock northwest grill.was newswatch 12 midday."

Welcome back to newswatch 12 midday and time to meet our pet of the week.

This gorgeous boy is two-bit and he is just shy of 1 year old.

Two-bit loves to cuddle up and take naps, especially with his two brothers.

He is a chocolate point siamese mix with the same medium length hair.

So, if you are looking for a sweet cat to cuddle up with two- bit is just the cat for you..

He and his 2 brothers came to c.a.t.s.

Scared to death.

Overtime with loving and care they have blossomed into wonderful, sweet boys that will just need a little patience.

If you are looking for a gentle cuddlebug, loving companion and sweet face to come home to, please call c.a.t.s.

At 541-779-2916.

You can make an appointment to come in and meet two-bits.

If looking for two cats, his brother pony boy is still with c.a.t.s.

As well.

The staff and volunteers at c.a.t.s.

Would also like to thank everyone for your continued support during the trials and tribulations of 2020.

