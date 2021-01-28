MSDH reports 1,804 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,804 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths including two new deaths within South Mississippi.

Mississippi state departmen- of health has - - - - reported 1,804 new coronavirus- cases and 28 new deaths,- including - 2 new deaths within south - mississippi.- the statewide total stands at - 270,476 cases and 5,945 deaths.- - - - lets break down the cases by- county in our area.

- - - hancock county has 3,072 cases- and 63 deaths.- harrison county is now at 14,82- total cases and now 215 deaths.- - - - jackson county has 11,256 cases- and 194 deaths.

- stone county has 1,563 cases an- 27 deaths.- - - - george county has 2,121 cases - and now 42 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 3,626 total cases and 109 - deaths.

- - -