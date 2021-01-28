C-Spire invests $1B to 5G, fiber project in Mississippi and Alabama

C-Spire Wireless announced an exciting business move that promises to create jobs and lead to economic growth.

- c-spire wireless announced an - exciting business move that - promises to create jobs and lea- to economic growth.

- c-spire is investing 1 billion- dollars to speed- deployment of 5-g in mississipp- and alabama.- the project will provide ultra-- fast, all-fiber broadband - services to more than 200,000 - - - homes and businesses by 2025 in- mississippi and alabama.- according to the announcement,- mississippi ranks 12th in the - nation- in access to fiber.

- - - - mississippi governor tate reeve- says he's proud of the- work and committment c- spire - has put forth as- mississippi moves into the- future.

- - "this is a big deal not only fo- them as a company but also the- state of mississippi.

As i- have the oppurtunity to talk to- more companies and- ceos around the nation who are- looking to locate to- - - - business friendly climates- having this 5g fast as an optio- for them as they look to locate- as they look to where they are- going to invest their capital i- the future is going to make a - huge difference.

This is a big- big day for the state of- mississippi."

- c spire ceo hu meena says the - investment is expected to - result in fiber within reach fo- half of all