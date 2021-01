Man Experiences Poltergeist Activity In His Attic After Dog Acts Differently

This man noticed his dog being disturbed.

He tried to persuade his dog to come out from under the bed but, she refused.

Suddenly, the man heard noises from his attic and decided to check on it.

He was looking around the place when a big can fell next to him, scarring him as he ran away, leaving his camera behind.

The camera then captured a black shadow move across the room.