012721 SNOW 11

Veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

In our top story at 11... a winter weather advisory continues in central and eastern kentucky.

The snow, leaving parts of the viewing area covered in white l3: top story white winter weather advisory this is a live look..

At downtown lexington, through the city's traiffic cameras... let's get the latest now, from chief meteorologist jason lindsey.

We continue now, with team coverage.

Salt trucks have been out all day we continue now, with team coverage.

C1 3 salt trucks have been out all day today..

To help drivers stay safe while out on the roads.

Boxes:2x1 abc 36 studios lexington location three location four abc 36' kaitlyn shive is live at man o war boulevard in lexington...kaitlyn what kind of conditions are you seeing right now?

Well the snow is continuing to come down--you can feel that chill---right now the snow is sticking to the roads but most cars are driving with some cautious and slowing down as they go.

The salt trucks are out and about though laying down salt and will be all night.

The salt trucks started at noon today treating down at the kentucky river and then moving their way to major roadways around 8 pm is when a full shift came in that will be working overnight until the day shift comes in in the mroning.

Rob allen the director of streets and roads says they have plenty of salt to work with--but he says the hardest part is getting to everything in time.

Rob allen "we start to get black ice along with snow and everything seems to happen at once and its a process we go through a progression of ranked roads and things like that and you want to hurry up and get there fast but you have to take care of whats in front of you before you can get to the next part" ???

Allen also told me that if you are going to be out on the roads while salt trucks are out--make sure to give them plenty of space and plenty of stopping room.

Visibility while driving is not great so you definitely want to be careful of that and make sure you are matching your speed to the road conditions--simply slow down.

Reporting live in lexington kaitlyn shive abc 36 news--back to you.

There are more than two dozen school closings, becauase of the weather.

This is a live look, at the abc 36 snowwatch page.

It shows a long, and growing list, of school closings and delays including a two hour delay for tomorrow at the blue grass army depot, for the latest..

Just click on snowwatch, from the weather tab, at w-t-v-q dot com.

Ots image:right bi-partisan committee frankfort capitol.jpg in frankfort, the committee deciding whether to move forward with impeaching the governor...has chosen to wait.

The bi-partisan committee wants more information from governor andy beshear before proceeding.

Abc 36's danielle saitta reports that comes as one of the petitioners pushing for impeachment has changed his mind.

Earlier this month--a group of petitioners filed a petition against governor andy beshear claiming he abused his power.

In that petition--they say beshear's decisions to close businesses and limit activities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus violated the state constitution...besh ear says...he just did what many other state leaders did beshear: "i've taken the actions that i needed to the same actions that other governors have taken...the steps that we took were virtually take everywhere across the country and were all intended to save and protect lives" the petitioners claim the mandates took away freedoms and hurt the state's economy... and that the governor changed voting rules.

But beshear says they're critics out for blood.

Beshear: "i'm dealing with four individuals one of which has done a threatening video and made threatening comments and the legislature seems to be giving it time the bi-partisan committee of lawmakers say they must consider the petition seriously as required by state law.

Wednesday afternoon--after meeting behind closed doors for two and a half hours...the committee announced one of the petitioners...randal daniel...was withdrawing his complaint...but the other three still want beshear impeached.

Lawmakers say they need more information from beshear...but they wouldn't say what...only that they hope he'll be able to respond quickly.

E handling this as expeditiously as possible.

We will request that the governor reply by monday if the governor needs more time it will be granted to him but i imagine that the information we request will allow him to respond very quickly" according to kentucky law....there will be some kind of cost that will come from this petition...it will either cost beshear his position or the petitioners some money...as they will be required to reimburse the governor if the committee decides not to more forward in frankfort danielle saitta abc 36 news.

### kentucky attorney general, daniel cameron says he stands behind his team's work in the breonna taylor case - despite a push to impeach him.

He spoke about the case earlier today.

"i'm proud of the work that my team of special prosecutors did.

I'm confident in the work that they did and completely understand that this process has to unfold.

And i'll allow that process to speak for itself."

The petition, announced just days ago, includes three former grand jurors in the case.

It argues, among other things, that cameron misled grand jurors while they deliberated whether to charge the three police officers involved in taylor's death.

Taylor was shot and killed in her own home during a botched drug raid in louisville last march.

None of the officers, involved in the case, have been directly charged in her death.

Solid blue fans...which was more painful?

When alabama blew away the cats in their first meeting or tuesday night when the cats fought and clawed for 36 minutes...but ended up losing?

These painful losses caused by late breakdowns are starting to become a trend.

Check out this stat from u-k athletics' corey price, kentucky has only fought and clawed for 36 minutes...but ended up losing?

These painful losses caused by late breakdowns are starting to become a trend.

Check out this stat from u-k athletics' corey price, kentucky has only outscored their opponent in the final four minutes of the game four times this year...that's it.

Against morehead state, notre dame, auburn and l-s-u.

Cats led alabama 54 to 52 at the under four media timeout.

Alabama went on to outscore kentucky 18 to 5 down the stretch.

Coach cal shined some light on why that's happening.

John calipari "we're inexperienced, we don't have the physical toughness, the mental toughness to make shots late.

My belief is that we're going to break through.

I think we've got a good group of kids.

The attitudes are right.

They still listen respectfully.

Don't hear enough.

But they're getting better at it.

And, you know what, i've got to teach them how to win with three minutes to go.

'here's exactly how you have to play.'

Right now i think some of them think they know and obviously when you watch it they don't know.

So, let me do my job and let me get them to finish games off.

'when there's four minutes left, let's win the last four minutes of every game."

Coach cal believes there is still a route for the cats to receive an at- large bid to the n- c-a-a tournament...he's on the short list.

Hear from him later in sports.

Still ahead..

What we now know, about the united kingdom covid variant..found recently in kentucky.

And covid-19 vaccine scams..

Hitting parts of kentucky.

What you need to know..so you don't become a victim.

we now have more information, on the coronavirus variant, from the united kingdom, that's been confirmed in kentucky,. according to the state.. Health officals, found the variant, after two people.. Tested positve for covid-19 in kenton county, which is in northern kentucky. According to the state public health commissioner, doctor. Stven stack, the strain spreads faster than other strains of the virus , and more people can get infected by it. 30:44 it's not more dangerous for the person who gets it, than the previous version of the virus, but since more people can get it more quickly and more easilty you can have more people get sick more people who die. 30:58. --butted-- 56:54 "the way this thing spreads, i think we should assume its move beyond those individuals. We are casting a wide net to find and to check differnt postive test for this 57:07. As the state looks for more cases of the u-k variant.. Today.. there were more than 24- hundred new cases reported, of the covid-19 strain that's been in kentucky since last year. The total positives in the state... is now.. 352,943. Governor beshear says.. 47 more people have died from the virus. The total numbr of covid-19 releated deaths is now.. 3,542.

Main weather ots image:right uk covid-19 variant coronavirus kentucky1.jpg we now have more information, on the coronavirus variant, from the united kingdom, that's been confirmed in kentucky,.

Fs img txt bullets:no united kingdom variant in kentucky office of governor andy beshear coronavirus 12.j ... according to the state..

Health officals, found the variant, after two people..

Tested positve for covid-19 in kenton county, which is in northern kentucky.

According to the state public health commissioner, doctor.

Stven stack, the strain spreads faster than other strains of the virus , and more people can get infected by it.

30:44 it's not more dangerous for the person who gets it, than the previous version of the virus, but since more people can get it more quickly and more easilty you can have more people get sick more people who die.

30:58.

--butted-- 56:54 "the way this thing spreads, i think we should assume its move beyond those individuals.

We are casting a wide net to find and to check differnt postive test for this 57:07.

As the state looks for more cases of the u-k variant..

Today..

There were more than 24- hundred new cases reported, of the covid-19 strain that's been in kentucky since last year.

The total positives in the state... is now..

352,943.

Governor beshear says..

47 more people have died from the virus.

The total numbr of covid-19 releated deaths is now..

3,542.

Ots image:left what to look out for vaccine scam.jpg there's a new warning about covid-19 vaccine scams in eastern kentucky.

In morgan county..

The sheriff's office has posted a list of what to look out for on its facebook page..

It includes, informaton about scammers asking people to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

The better business bureau.....also sounding the alarm, saying the scammers contact people through phone calls and emails... telling them that they need to pay a fee to get their name on a waiting list, or to get their name higher up on the list.

But according to the b-b-b...this is a scam, and don't fall for it.

L3: abc 36 news white heather clary better business bureau heather clary "a lot of people really want to get that vaccine, the demand is out pacing the supply right now so its all the more common for someone to fall for one of these promises that shows up out of the blue just like many scams" health care providers, state and local health officials will have the latest information on how to get vaccinated.

If you think you've fallen for a scam..

You can report it on the b-b-b scam tracker..

And contact police.

Emergency crews, are at eastern kentucky university in richmond tonight, because a water leak.

According to e-k-u police..

A burst pipe was discovered around ten in the begley building in roy kidd stadium on campus.

Officers say no one hurt...but there are classrooms in the begley building.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Around 10:00 p.m.

On wednesday , a burst pipe was discovered in the begley building in roy kidd stadium on the eku campus.

A home destroyed in a late night fire in rowan county, and hear from the police chief in somerset...about why he's challenging dwayne the rock johnson, to a round of push- ups.

Ots image:left deadly wreck accident.jpg in madision county, c1 3 according to the elliottville fire department... the fire happned yesterday, at a two story home on kentucky highway 173.

Firefighters say..

Despite a good response time, the fire had already spread throughout the home, by the time they arrived.

In pulaski county, the somerset police chief is challeging dwayne the rock johnson... to twenty-two push ups for 22 days.

The challenge, is to help raises awareness for veterans' suicide prevention, and money for somerset's first- ever veterans' park.

1:13 rock we all know you're the people's champ, we want you to continue that, and throw a dime our way..

And that's only if you can smell what the chief is cooking.1:24 i'm going to do the pushups today while wearing my uniform, which is an additional 22 pounds of gear, to help emphasize this need.

1:32 according chief hunt..

The pushup challenge also includes a $22 dollar donation to the speda community fund... and he's also challenging two other people.

The challenge is going viral across the state.

Chief hunt, says he got in on it..

After somerset's mayor, alan keck, challenged him.

Stay with us, sports is next.

Ten games...that's all the z3z3zvzv zuz z1616fz y3y3uyzvuy y y1616fyfy c1 3 all the basketball cats have left to prove they belong in the n-c-a-a tournament.

If you know much about college hoops, then you know who joe lunardi or joey brackets is.

Every season he does bracketology for e-s-p-n.

He predicts who will get in and who will be left out of the n-c-a-a- tournament and he's pretty good at it.

As for the cats...lunardi hasn't written them off to get an at-large bid.

The key is this saturday...he believes a win over #5 texas gives them a legit quality win.

Without it...cats could be staying home in march.

As for cal...after the alabama loss, he was asked if it is too early to say winning the s-e-c tournament was kentucky's only way left into the tournament.

John calipari ""yeah, it is, because we've go all kind of games left.

We're going to have six or seven ranked teams. i mean, what happens to us, terrence, comes back and all the sudden we're a different team.

My belief is let's just put ourselves in a better position.

This was one of them, right here, right here.

Beating lsu, winning this game.

Now, all of the sudden, all right, let's go.

And life changes.

But we're just not ready to finish a game off."

This season...the 15th ranked u-k women's basketball team has really truly only been beat from tipoff to the final horn twice.

Early january on the road at #8 texas a&m and this past sunday on the road at #20 tennessee.

In both, kentucky was a virtual no show.

Head coach kyra elzy isn't one to dwell on the past.

She says her team knows what they did wrong....and now it's on to the next one.

I know it's january, c1 3 but solid blue fans...let's talk football!

On wednesday...kentuc ky along with the rest of the s-e-c released their schedules for next season.

You can find kentucky's full schedule online, but i'll highlight kentucky's seven home games.

The cats home and season opener will be on september 4th against louisiana monroe.

September 11th they will open s-e-c play at home against missouri.

Then september 18th they will take on chattanooga.

After a road trip to south carolina on september 25th...cats return home for games against florida on october 2nd and l- s-u on october 9th.

Then it's back to the road...octover 16th at georgia....october 30th at mississippi state...their bye week in teh middle of those two games.

Then november 6th the cats host the volunteers.

Novemer13th back on the road to vanderbilt...then back home for new mexico station on november 20th.

And there is one away game i did throw up there...the battle for the governor's cup...the cats take on louisville in louisville november 27th that's all for now.

I'm bryan kennedy abc 36 sports.

