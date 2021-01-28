012720 snow 5-630

Boxes:2x1 abc 36 studio lexington location three location four we want to take a look now at what's happening outside.

C1 3 abc 36's chelsea smith is live in lexington.

Chelsea... what are you seeing?

even though the state's coronavirus numbers continue a downward trend...the governor says it's still a dangerous time, especially with the new variant from the united kingdom now in kentucky that appears to spread more aggressively.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 47 total deaths: ... it was another deadly day with 47 new deaths bringing the state's total to 3,542.

There were more than 24-hundred new cases...which is the lowest for a wednesday in a month.

The total since march is now 352,943.

The positivity rate continues to fall...today coming in at 9-point-3-5 percent.

The governor was on c-n-n today...saying he's hopeful president biden's plan to get millions more vaccines out in the next few weeks means the supply will soon meet the demand in kentucky.

L3: abc 36 news white gov.

Beshear hopeful vaccine supply will soon meet demand expecting 16% increase ... but you can see our ability to vaccinate is far outstripping the supply we have.

Right now we believe we have the infrastructure to vaccinate about a quarter million people a week.

But again, getting somewhere between 56,000 and even with the increase, maybe mid- 60,000 vaccines.

As we reported yesterday...kentuc ky will know the minimum amount of shots it will receive three weeks in advance, which will eliminate the need for people to cancel vaccination appointments if there aren't enough doses.

Ots image:left back to class scott county schools.jpg scott county students are back in the classroom.

Today, the district started in-person instruction five days a week for grades 'k' thru 12.

Abc 36's alex king reports this comes one day after school staff received the first round of of the vaccine.

Carrie: "i'm just glad they're back and i think the kids are happy and the parents are very excited about it."

Cars lined up outside of scott county schools wednesday morning for the first day back in-person.

Carrie reed's son is a sophomore at scott county high school... she says she feels comfortable letting her son attend in- person... because the staff is receiving the vaccine.

Carrie: "i'm feeling pretty good about it.

I know my son is really excited about being back and being able to socialize with his friends and be back in school again."

She says... he started struggling with virtual classes... so being inside the classroom again will help him focus.

Scott county superintendent kevin hub says the district welcomed back seven thousand students...but anyone who wants to remain virtual...can.

Kevin: "we were in person five days a week for nearly six weeks back in the fall and i think a lot of that can be attributed to our students and staff so strictly adhering to our safety protocols and there has been no change in those safety protocols."

Hub says all students and staff are required to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing.

He says scott county school board members made the decision to return together.

Kevin: "there's been some concerns, just no differently than there is any place else.

The coronavirus is still out there."

Hub says it's important for people to continue taking precautions and following safety protocols.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

A former scott county basketball star and indiana commit...who has been in and out of trouble with the law since high school...is in trouble again....busted for meth out-of-state.

Jonathan "bud" mackey...who led scott county to the state championship in 2007 and was named sweet sixteen m-v-p...was arrested in missouri along with amber collins, of lexington, according to the callaway county sheriff's office.

Deputies say the two were busted tuesday on i-70...east of columbia.

Investigators say a drug dog found ten pounds of meth in the car valued at more than 450- thousand dollars.

A lot of cash was also seized.

Court records show mackey has already done prison time on drug trafficking and other charges.

Solid blue fans...which was more painful?

When alabama blew away the cats in their first meeting or tuesday night when the cats fought and clawed for 36 minutes...but ended up losing?

These painful losses caused by late breakdowns are starting to become a trend.

Check out this stat from u-k athletics' corey price, kentucky has only outscored their opponent in the final four minutes of the game four times this year...that's it.

Against morehead state, notre dame, auburn and l-s-u.

Cats led alabama 54 to 52 at the under four media timeout.

Alabama went on to outscore kentucky 18 to 5 down the stretch.

Coach cal shined some light on why that's happening.

John calipari "we're inexperienced, we don't have the physical toughness, the mental toughness to make shots late.

My belief is that we're going to break through.

I think we've got a good group of kids.

The attitudes are right.

They still listen respectfully.

Don't hear enough.

But they're getting better at it.

And, you know what, i've got to teach them how to win with three minutes to go.

'here's exactly how you have to play.'

Right now i think some of them think they know and obviously when you watch it they don't know.

So, let me do my job and let me get them to finish games off.

'when there's four minutes left, let's win the last four minutes of every game."

Coach cal believes there is still a route for the cats to receive an at- large bid to the n- c-a-a tournament...he's on the short list.

We talk about that as well kentucky football's schedule release later in sports.

Police make an arrest in a lexington shooting.

Find out why they didn't have to go far to do it.

And... are solid blue fans sticking it to gator fans in the annual big blue slam blood drive?

We've got an update ahead.

traffic cameras here's a live look at traffic conditions.

:adlibon: jason wraps now ..it's time to check out our frankfort toyota live traffic report.

C1 3 :adliboff: she spent decades serving the students of clark county.

And coming up... see the serving the students of clark county.

And coming up... see the send-off they have planned for this retiring library assistant.

She spent decades serving the students of clark county.

And coming up... see the send-off they have planned for this retiring library assistant.

C1 3 downtown lexington after police say she turned herself in tuesday.

&lt;none&gt; according to police, shantoria burdell shot another woman outside the casablanca hookah lounge on south limestone on saturday, january 16.

They say the shooting happened during a fight between the two women.

The victim's injuries at the time were life-threatening, according to police.

police also arrested this man.... matthew carter.... after another man was hit on russell cave road last night.

Police say carter was under the influence when he hit the victim as he was walking.

According to police..

The victim was not walking in a crosswalk.

Solid blue fans have a little catching up to do in the big blue slam blood drive competition.

Fs vo bullets:no big blue slam day 2 results kentucky falls behind in 13th annual blood battle -florida: ... florida has the lead going into day three... according o the kentucky blood center..

Florida had 268 donations tuesday... compared to kentucky's 227 donations..

The score is now... 511 to 470.

Solid blue fans do have time to make a comeback.... the competition runs through friday.

And remember... if you donate, you not only have the opportunity to save lives... but you get a free t-shirt.

Can the cats make a tournament?

Hear from cal in sports.

The kentucky footballs chedule has been released.

Check it out in sports.

Ten games...that's all the c1 3 prove they belong in the n-c-a-a tournament.

If you know much about college hoops, then you know who joe lunardi or joey brackets is.

Every season he does bracketology for e-s-p-n.

He predicts who will get in and who will be left out of the n-c-a-a- tournament and he's pretty good at it.

As for the cats...lunardi hasn't written them off to get an at-large bid.

The key is this saturday...he believes a win over #5 texas gives them a legit quality win.

Without it...cats could be staying home in march.

As for cal...after the alabama loss, he was asked if winning the s-e-c tournament was kentucky's only way left into the tournament.

John calipari ""yeah, it is, because we've got all kind of games left.

We're going to have six or seven ranked teams. i mean, what happens to us, terrence, comes back and all the sudden we're a different team.

My belief is let's just put ourselves in a better position.

This was one of them, right here, right here.

Beating lsu, winning this game.

Now, all of the sudden, all right, let's go.

And life changes.

But we're just not ready to finish a game off."

This season...the 15th ranked u-k women's basketball team has really truly only been beat from tipoff to the final horn twice.

Early january on the road at #8 texas a&m and this past sunday on the road at #20 tennessee.

In both, kentucky was a virtual no show.

Head coach kyra elzy isn't one to dwell on the past.

She says her team knows what they did wrong....and now it's on to the next one.

I know it's january, but solid blue fans...let's talk football!

C1 3 on wednesday...kentuc ky along with the rest of the s-e-c released their schedules for next season.

You can find kentucky's full schedule online, but i'll highlight kentucky's seven home games.

The cats home and season opener will be on september 4th against louisiana monroe.

September 11th they will open s-e-c play at home against missouri.

Then september 18th they will take on chattanooga.

After a road trip to south carolina on september 25th...cats return home for games against florida on october 2nd s-u on october 9th.

Then it's back to the road...octover 16th at georgia....october 30th at mississippi state...their bye week in teh middle of those two games.

Then november 6th the cats host the volunteers.

Novemer13th back on the road to vanderbilt...then back home for new mexico station on november 20th.

And there is one away game i did throw up there...the battle for the governor's cup...the cats take on louisville in louisville november 27th.

When kentucky does host tennessee...the vols will have a new coach.

The program announced former u-c-f head coach josh heupel as their new head man today.

Heupel had been at central florida since 2018.

He also had stops as an asistant at oklahoma and missouri as their quarterbacks coach.

If you're a college football junkie like me...you remember when heupel was under center at oklahoma...he won a national title and came in second place in the heisman race back in 2000.

a library assistant at a winchester junior high school was celebrated today for her many years of work

...and to have been lucky enough to try some of her pies because she's our producer ronda simmons' mom.

Charles simmons is retiring after 22 years as robert d.

Campbell junior high's library assistant.

Her last day will be monday.

Other teachers wanted to celebrate today when students weren't in the building.

Some of those teachers were even her students at one time.

She says overall it's been emotional as her days at the school come to an end... charles simmons: "having to leave everybody that i've fallen in love with, oh god here i go, just leaving people that i've loved for 22 years and friendships."

She says while she will miss everyone and her students she's ready to go home and rest... but adds she will be back to visit.

Congratulations!

### in our next half hour.... why you will want to check your bottle of hand sanitizer before you use it.

L3: coming up white pandemic's impact on vaping and...vaping is still a problem among the state's young people...but did the pandemic make it worse?

forcht bank sky view here's a live look at the forcht bank

C1 3 jason wraps :adliboff: as jason just mentioned.... we are getting a blast of winter.... with cold temperatures and snowfall.

Live bug: you are looking at a live picture from lexington... where there is a light... but steady amount of snow falling.

So how much more snow can we expect to see?

Chief meteorologist jason lindsey lets us know.

Jason wraps live hd radar here's a look at live hd radar where we are using the power of 5 live radars to track precipitation.

Futurecast here's what radar and satellite could look like, hour-by-hour.

Ots image:left winter plan activated winter weather advisory 1.jpg in response to the winter weather moving in.... c1 3 the city of lexington has activated its winter weather plan.

Fs vo bullets:no emergency winter weather plan activated office of homelessness prevention and intervention ... the city's office of homelessness prevention and intervention says the plan will remain in effect trough friday morning.

Under the plan... shelter capacity around the city expands.

The city says both the hope center warming shelter and the salvation army are open.

There are also numbers to call if you know of... or see someone who needs emergency shelter.

Go to wtvq-dot-com for those numbers and a list of shelters.

You can also get the latest weather updates there as well.

A day care shut down in lexington last week put a spotlight on the difficulties finding day care slots... the pandemic has made the situation even worse, limiting how many kids centers can take and the precautions staff have to take...but as abc 36's bobbi mcswine found out...the problem actually isn't new.

######## "we inherited a bad situation and the pandemic made it a lot worse."

Dustin pugel...senior researcher with kentucky center for economic policy...says half of the state has been in a child care desert for years.

Dustin pugel: "there either were not child care centers available in their community or the ones that were available had fewer spots than the number of children who needed a spot."

Now...to make matters worse...pugel says the state lost 10- percent of those centers in 2020.

Dustin pugel: "that's a huge problem considering we don't have 10% fewer kids who need those spots."

With work-from- home and remote learning the new norms...there's an even greater need...something ann fuqua few-quay ...director of southern hills early child program...knows all too well.

Ann fuqua: "people are very desperate.

A week from people who need immediate care."

Some of those calls...from fayette county teachers who anticpate going back to the classroom...others.

..people whose employers will no longer tolerate work from home.

Ann fuqua: "it's very sad because i do have room here, but i can't enroll anybody."

Fuqua says the cost was a shock as well...having had to employ more staff so they wouldn't intermingle.

That...she says...was a breaking point for several daycares in lexington.

Ann fuqua: "they just could not find a way out financialy to keep going."

Pugel experienced that reality first hand.

The daycare he sent his two young sons to closed in april last year...and his sons have been home ever since.

Dustin pugel: "it's a struggle, and it's definitely had an impact on my work schedule."

Pugel says he's been fortunate to have hired some temporary tutors in the past...something many kentuckians cannot.

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

######## pugel says he's interested in what the state might have planned with the nearly 200-million in child care funding allocated in the latest covid-19 relief package from the federal government.

He says he hopes it can re-open some centers that have closed...and lower the threshold for parents to qualify for state assistance for daycare.

######### it's another concerning trend during the coronavirus pandemic... more young people in the state are vaping... and more frequently.

Fs vo bullets:no vaping, tobacco products &amp; ky youth source: ky youth advocates; foundation for a health ky ... according to kentucky youth advocates and the foundation for a healthy kentucky... more than a third of middle and high school students who responded to a survey say the pandemic has increased the use of e-cigarettes, or "vapes," and other tobacco products.

39-percent say they are unsure if there was an increase... 16-percent say they believe it decreased... while 11 percent say it stayed the same.

The survey also found many young people in the state are in favor of laws aimed at reducing tobacco use.

Kentucky youth advocates say one of the issues they will be discussing with state lawmakers next week during its annual "youth advocate week" is house bill 1-47.... which would give city and county governments more control over tobacco advertising.

L3: abc 36 news white ben gies kentucky youth advocates and what this will do is give them the power, in order to insure the youth of their area are insulated or protected from marketing or other tools from big tobacco.

L3: abc 36 news white vaping and tobacco use among ky youth during pandemic the survey says stress and not being in a school environment... which is tobacco-free... could be some of the reasons for the increase.

Regional hospitals in the bluegrass are starting to offer treatment for covid-19 for certain patients clark regional medical center in winchester just got an anitbody treatment given by an infusion.

It takes about an hour and it's for the elderly and patients with underlying health conditions... who have been diagnosed with covid-19, but aren't in the hospital.

Doctors say the treatment needs to be given within 10 days of symptoms starting.

"it's meant to catch the virus early while people still have mild to moderate symptoms. it's able to help them recover quickly and keep them out of the hospital."

"they don't have to go as far they're already feeling bad and under the weather, so they can just come just a few minutes down the road and get their outpatient infusion and go right back home."

Doctors say most patients feel better within 24 to 48 hours or their symptoms haven't changed but they don't feel worse... the bluegrass community hospital and georgetown community hospital also offer the treatment.

### ahead.... why you may want to look closely before you buy your next bottle of hand sanitizer.

And.... kraft mac and cheese... changing things up in honor of valentine's day.... but see why it isn't just the color that's different.

traffic cameras here's a live look at traffic conditions.

But before we head to break.... here's lisa robertson with a few steals and deals for you.

jason lindsey we started out the workweek with some flooding rains now were in the middle of the work week and were dealing with this snow

I do expect the side roads the back roads of kentucky to get a lot worse quicker and especially those overpasses and bridges so be on alert as you are traveling across the place you and i call home right now current temperatures 320 in mount sterling danville you're coming in at 32 right now and morehead 34 now in southern sections of our viewing area it's warmer it's gonna take a c1 3 to become dangerous if you will 37 williamsburg 37 monticello 370 right now in hazard you wil slowly switch over to snow as the evening hours continue to be on alert with these weather alert a winter weather advisory for more than 90% of our viewin area a winter storm warning for harlan and whitesburg.

the transportation security administration reports says the number of people flying on commercial airlines has hit a six-month low. According to the t- s-a.... just under 470-thousand people were screened at its checkpoints tuesday. That figure hasn't dipped below 500- thousand since july 4th.

According to the t- s-a.... just under 470-thousand people were screened at its checkpoints tuesday.

That figure hasn't dipped below 500- thousand since july 4th.

L3: consumer news white fda places 'import alert' on hand sanitizers from mexico the f-d-a is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from mexico.

The federal agency has placed these products on an "import alert".... saying some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol... but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer in the u-s.

According to the f- d-a.... the substance....also known as wood alcohol.... can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin.

It can also be life- threatening if ingested.

L3: consumer news white peeps making a comeback for easter after taking a break for halloween and christmas.... peeps are coming back for easter.

The maker of the marshmallow treats had temporarily suspended production of its candy brands to protect its plant workers from coronavirus.

After implementing safety measures, it resumed limited production in may to meet the demand for easter.

Kraft macaroni and cheese is trading its vibrant orange color.... for pink.

C1 3 l3: consumer news white kraft's new kit turns mac n cheese pink, candy-flavored it's part of kraft's new contest for valentine's day.

Kraft will give out free boxes of its original mac & cheese with a packet of pink powder to mix into the cheesy dinner.

According to the brand, the mix will turn the noodles a bright magenta color, rather than that familiar orange.

But the powder doesn't just change the look of the mac and cheese.... but also the taste.

Kraft says it makes the mac and cheese taste like candy.

Lifestyle guru martha stewart has sold many products.... but her latest line may surprise you.

Find out more coming up in entertainment.

And... it's a fitting tribute to a larger-than-life guitar hero.

Where this massive mural of the late eddie van halen just went up.

today on ask the expert, we are upstairs here at our hourglass aesthetics and salon.i'm here with gretchen cottrill. She is the hair team manager here. Gretchen,thank you so much for having us.

She is the hair team manager here.

Gretchen,thank you so much for having us.

Gretchen, hair ...: thanks for coming in.

Lyssa-host: now we're going to be talking about hair extensions today.

Let's talk about the hair extensions that you offer here.

Gretchen, hair ...: okay.i do both hand-tied and i do the tape ends.

Lyssa-host: okay.

Gretchen, hair ...: we prefer to do the hand-tied because essentially it's probably the best way you can have the long luxurious hair and it's healthiest for your hair.

It's distributed evenly throughout the scalp.

Whereas, the tape ends are two-inch bonds.

And so, with all that tension on just two inches, it tends to pull the hair out.

Lyssa-host: okay.so it can be damaging to the person's hair.

Gretchen, hair ...: itcan be.

Yes, it can be.

Lyssa-host: so the hand- tied are the ones that you all prefer to do.

Gretchen, hair ...: yes.yes.

Lyssa-host: is it regular hair?

Gretchen, hair ...: it's real hair.

Lyssa-host: isit really?

Gretchen, hair ...: yeah,it's real hair.

Lyssa-host: so someone wants to come in, they want to get extensions.

What is the process like?

Do they have to meet with you for a consultation first?

Gretchen, hair ...: yes.

Lyssa-host: okay.

Gretchen, hair ...: so what you'll do is you'll call hourglass at 859-904- lash.

Then you can speak with me or one of the girls up front.

They're also really knowledgeable about it all.

But i'd prefer you come in to do a free consult so that we can narrow down the length of your hair and how much hair we're going to need depending onyour density.

Lyssa-host: got you.

How long does it typically take to have ?

Gretchen, hair ...: it takes about two hours for them to be applied.

Then it also takes about two hours for them to be moved up, because they grow with your hair.

Lyssa-host: got you.

So you have to move those extensions as your own hair is growing out, too.it blends just beautifully .

Gretchen, hair ...: yeah,it does.

It does.

Lyssa-host: amazing.

Gretchen, hair ...: yeah.

Lyssa-host: and how do people find you?

How do they get a hold of you?

Gretchen, hair ...: so you can either call us here or you can go online and schedule an appointment aswell.

I also have an instagram page that we can check out, too.

Lyssa-host: awesome.well, we were talking earlier and i said, "is there any difference betweenhair extensions?"

And she was like- gretchen, hair ...: yes.

Lyssa-host: ..."oh, girlfriend, yes.

There's differences."

So thank you so much for educating me on this.

I appreciate it.

Gretchen, hair ...: thanks.

Fs lotto pb:jackpot amounts january 27, 2021 $20 million tonight $25 million friday c1 3 she....and cannabis company canopy growth -- have introduced a line of c-b-d dog treats.

Several items from grammy award- winning musicians are going up for auction.

The money will go to music-cares.... a charity -- which provides aid to artists in times of need.

Items to hit the auction block include a rhinestone jacket worn by david lee roth... a lyrics book signed by bob dylan... and outfits worn by k-pop boy band b-t-s in the video for their number one hit song "dynamite."

The auction takes place sunday.

L3: entertainment news white 17 ft tall mural of late eddie van halen unveiled hollywood, california a massive mural of the late eddie van halen has gone up outside guitar center's flagship hollywood store on the sunset strip.

Van halen died in october of cancer.

The artwork was unveiled tuesday.... which would have been his 66th birthday.

The mural is 17 feet tall and 105 feet long and shows van halen playing his iconic "franken- strat" guitar.

The store is already a bit of a shrine for van halen.

His handprints are the main attraction of the "rockwalk" outside and the stor has several of van halen's guitars on display and other memorabilia.

Be sure to stay with us.... your top stories of the day are coming up after the break.

now at 5... scott county students return to class in person.

C1 3 why some parents feel comfortable sending them back.

L3: coming up white coach still optimistic plus...why coach cal is still optimistic the cats will make the tournament even though virtually no one else is.

Welcome in.

I'm tom kenny.

We thank you for joining us this evening.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

We are bracing for that blast of winter heading our way.

So what impact is it expected to have where you live?

Our chief meteorologist jason lindsey starts our team coverage on the winter weather... and how much snow it could bring.

Jason wraps :adliboff: live hd radar here's a look at live hd radar where we are using the power of 5 live radars to track precipitation.

Futurecast here's what radar and satellite could look like, hour-by-hour.

Boxes:2x1 abc 36 studio richmond location three location four we want to check in with meteorologist alyssa andrews..... who is in richmond... tracking the snow there.

Are using the power of 5 live radars to track precipitation.

Futurecast here's what radar and satellite could look like, hour-by-hour.

Boxes:2x1 abc 36 studio richmond location three location four we want to check in with meteorologist alyssa andrews..... who is in richmond... tracking the snow there.

L3 alyssa:live white l3: team coverage white tracking winter weather richmond a bi-partisan committee has started its work.... considering a c1 3 petition to impeach governor andy beshear.

The group of three republicans and three democratic lawmaker met behind closed doors today.

Abc 36's danielle saitta is there and tells us more.

L3: abc 36 news white danielle saitta abc 36 news l3: abc 36 news white committee considering impeachment petition frankfort l3: abc 36 news white danielle saitta abc 36 news a group of four long-time critics of governor andy beshear filed a petition earlier this month claiming he abused his power.

State law requires the legislature to look at the petition seriously.

Vo: in the petition, the critics say beshear's decisions to close businesses and limit activities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus violated the state constitution.

They say the mandates took away freedoms and hurt the state's economy.

They also say the governor changed voting rules.

Tuesday, the governor responded, saying the state supreme court already ruled he acted well within the law and his rights.

In addition, the legislature and republican secretary of state michael adams worked together on the voting changes without any complaints.

He called the petition a vendetta that has no support in law or reality committee members this afternoon have started reviewing the responses and discussing their next steps.

E: according to kentucky law the state requires petitioners to reimburse gov beshear a cost if the committee decides not to move forward with impeachment later tonight on abc 36 we will tell you how the committee plans to move forward in frankfort danielle saitta abc 36 news the committee just ended their meeting a short time ago and we're told they sending a letter to governor beshear... asking for more information.

He has until monday to respond.

Ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus 5.jpg even though the state's coronavirus numbers continue a downward trend...the governor says it's still a dangerous time, especially with the new variant from the united kingdom now in kentucky that appears to spread more aggressively.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 47 total deaths: ... it was another deadly day with 47 new deaths bringing the state's total to 3,542.

There were more than 24-hundred new cases...which is the lowest for a wednesday in a month.

The total since march is now 352,943.

The positivity rate continues to fall...today coming in at 9-point-3-5 percent.

Ots image:left back to class scott county schools.jpg scott county students are back in the classroom.

Today, the district started in-person instruction five days a week for grades 'k' thru 12.

Abc 36's alex king reports this comes one day after school staff received the first round of of the vaccine.

Carrie: "i'm just glad they're back and i think the kids are happy and the parents are very excited about it."

Cars lined up outside of scott county schools wednesday morning for the first day back in-person.

Carrie reed's son is a sophomore at scott county high school... she says she feels comfortable letting her son attend in- person... because the staff is receiving the vaccine.

Carrie: "i'm feeling pretty good about it.

I know my son is really excited about being back and being able to socialize with his friends and be back in school again."

She says... he started struggling with virtual classes... so being inside the classroom again will help him focus.

Scott county superintendent kevin hub says the district welcomed back seven thousand students...but anyone who wants to remain virtual...can.

Kevin: "we were in person five days a week for nearly six weeks back in the fall and i think a lot of that can be attributed to our students and staff so strictly adhering to our safety protocols and there has been no change in those safety protocols."

Hub says all students and staff are required to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing.

He says scott county school board members made the decision to return together.

Kevin: "there's been some concerns, just no differently than there is any place else.

The coronavirus is still out there."

Hub says it's important for people to continue taking precautions and following safety protocols.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

A former scott county basketball star and indiana commit...who has been in and out of trouble with the law since high school...is in trouble again....busted for meth out-of-state.

Jonathan "bud" mackey...who led scott county to the state championship in 2007 and was named sweet sixteen m-v-p...was arrested in missouri along with amber collins, of lexington, according to the callaway county sheriff's office.

Deputies say the two were busted tuesday on i-70...east of columbia.

Investigators say a drug dog found ten pounds of meth in the car valued at more than 450- thousand dollars.

A lot of cash was also seized.

Court records show mackey has already done prison time on drug trafficking and other charges.

Solid blue fans...which was more painful?

When alabama blew away the cats in their first meeting or tuesday night when the cats fought and clawed for 36 minutes...but ended up losing?

These painful losses caused by late breakdowns are starting to become a trend.

Check out this stat from u-k athletics' corey price, kentucky has only outscored their opponent in the final four minutes of the game four times this year...that's it.

Against morehead state, notre dame, auburn and l-s-u.

Cats led alabama 54 to 52 at the under four media timeout.

Alabama went on to outscore kentucky 18 to 5 down the stretch.

Coach cal shined some light on why that's happening.

John calipari "we're inexperienced, we don't have the physical toughness, the mental toughness to make shots late.

My belief is that we're going to break through.

I think we've got a good group of kids.

The attitudes are right.

They still listen respectfully.

Don't hear enough.

But they're getting better at it.

And, you know what, i've got to teach them how to win with three minutes to go.

'here's exactly how you have to play.'

Right now i think some of them think they know and obviously when you watch it they don't know.

So, let me do my job and let me get them to finish games off.

'when there's four minutes left, let's win the last four minutes of every game."

Coach cal believes there is still a route for the cats to receive an at- large bid to the n- c-a-a tournament...he's on the short list.

We talk about that as well kentucky football's schedule release later in sports.

Police make an arrest in a lexington shooting.

Find out why they didn't have to go far to do it.

And... are solid blue fans sticking it to gator fans in the annual big blue slam blood drive?

We've got an update ahead.

traffic cameras here's a live look at traffic conditions.

:adlibon: jason wraps a woman has been arrested in c1 3 here's a look alive look outsid through some kentucky transportation cabinet traffic cameras no starting to accumulate on the sides of the road the roads right now at least a majority of the mostly traveled roads across central and eastern kentucky are just c1 3 but as you do go into the back roads of kentucky and even some of those overpasses and bridges could be a little slippery so just be careful as you're heading up to your destination we're looking like right now through our bluegrass care navigator skyview this is the kentucky horse park were live on lexington as the sunset we get at least a little bit of light still reflecting off of the snow when you are able to see what it looks like there with the snow falling at the kentucky horse park to wear right now the current temperature is 300 in richmond it's 32 to wear right now the current temperature is 300 in richmond it's 3234 in jackson walker in london at 37 walker in london at 37370 in williamsburg here's a look at live hd radar how are you friends i hope you and your family are safe and well you will notice a lot of light on the radar some green where is a lot warmer down in the williamsburg area the bigger picture shows you this quickly moving weather maker scooting all across the commonwealth and is it is bringing a winter mix snow and a little bit of rain we have really had our ups and downs with weather this week we started out the work week with some flooding rain here in the eastern part of the state now w have the snow midweek i have some good news you want to hang on for just a few more seconds to see my seven day forecast c1 3 not let me get you there here's a look a closer look to show you what's going on i want to show you our by our what i'm expecting as we go through the next few hours and beyond here' a look at radar and satellite b 10 o'clock midnight the snow starts to break up by tomorrow morning at 2 o'clock if you're up that early since scattered snow showers the flurries possibly been around 4 o'clock by 6 o'clock in the morning a mix of stunning clouds as the sun rises and expect the mostly sunny sky especially as we get closer to the evening hours here's a look at what you can expect for the lexington area three different forecasting c1 3 averaging about 2 inches of snow for the rest of us on average if the system really picks up and moves on out here expect lesser amounts of it decides to stick around is a little bit longer to 4 inches across central and eastern kentucky edging into the mountains of eastern kentucky 4 inches down toward monticello where you've had rain williamsburg seven day forecast were ending the work week sunshine not a biggie way by all means 300 this week in a good chance of rain i'm thinking is going to arrive late in the day on saturday switch over to snow on monday 40 by tuesday wednesday mostly sunny and 43 c1 3 connection to a shooting in downtown lexington after police say she turned herself in tuesday.

&lt;none&gt; according to police, shantoria burdell shot another woman outside the casablanca hookah lounge on south limestone on saturday, january 16.

They say the shooting happened during a fight between the two women.

The victim's injuries at the time were life-threatening, according to police.

Full mug:police: man arrested for dui after hitting pedestrian lexington matthew carter matthew carter.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; police also arrested this man.... matthew carter.... after another man was hit on russell cave road last night.

Police say carter was under the influence when he hit the victim as he was walking.

According to police..

The victim was not walking in a crosswalk.

Solid blue fans have a little catching up to do in the big blue slam blood drive competition.

Fs vo bullets:no big blue slam day 2 results kentucky falls behind in 13th annual blood battle -florida: ... florida has the lead going into day three... according o the kentucky blood center..

Florida had 268 donations tuesday... compared to kentucky's 227 donations..

The score is now... 511 to 470.

Solid blue fans do have time to make a comeback.... the competition runs through friday.

And remember... if you donate, you not only have the opportunity to save lives... but you get a free t-shirt.

Can the cats make the n-c-a-a tournament?

Hear from cal in sports.

The kentucky footballs chedule has been released.

Check it out in sports.

Ten games...that's all the basketball cats have left to z3z3zvzv zvz z1616fz zvy3zvvyvy16 y16fyfy z3z3zvzv zvz z1616fz zvy3zvvyvy16 y16fyfy c1 3 prove they belong in the n-c-a-a tournament.

If you know much about college hoops, then you know who joe lunardi or joey brackets is.

Every season he does bracketology for e-s-p-n.

He predicts who will get in and who will be left out of the n-c-a-a- tournament and he's pretty good at it.

As for the cats...lunardi hasn't written them off to get an at-large bid.

The key is this saturday...he believes a win over #5 texas gives them a legit quality win.

Without it...cats could be staying home in march.

As for cal...after the alabama loss, he was asked if it is too early to say winning the s-e-c tournament was kentucky's only way left into the n-c-a-a tournament.

John calipari ""yeah, it is, because we've got all kind of games left.

We're going to have six or seven ranked teams. i mean, what happens to us, terrence, comes back and all the sudden we're a different team.

My belief is let's just put ourselves in a better position.

This was one of them, right here, right here.

Beating lsu, winning this game.

Now, all of the sudden, all right, let's go.

And life changes.

But we're just not ready to finish a game off."

This season...the 15th ranked u-k women's basketball team has really truly only been beat from tipoff to the final horn twice.

Early january on the road at #8 texas a&m and this past sunday on the road at #20 tennessee.

In both, kentucky was a virtual no show.

Head coach kyra elzy isn't one to dwell on the past.

She says her team knows what they did wrong....and now it's on to the next one.

I know it's january, but solid blue fans...let's talk football!

C1 3 on wednesday...kentuc ky along with the rest of the s-e-c released their schedules for next season.

You can find kentucky's full schedule online, but i'll highlight kentucky's seven home games.

The cats home and season opener will be on september 4th against louisiana monroe.

September 11th they will open s-e-c play at home against missouri.

Then september 18th they will take on chattanooga.

After a road trip to south carolina on september 25th...cats return home for games against florida on october 2nd and l- s-u on october 9th.

Then it's back to the road...octover 16th at georgia....october 30th at mississippi state...their bye week in teh middle of those two games.

Then november 6th the cats host the volunteers.

Novemer13th back on the road to vanderbilt...then back home for new mexico station on november 20th.

And there is one away game i did throw up there...the battle for the governor's cup...the cats take on louisville in louisville november 27th.

When kentucky does host tennessee...the vols will have a new coach.

The program announced former u-c-f head coach josh heupel as their new head man today.

Heupel had been at central florida since 2018.

He also had stops as an asistant at oklahoma and missouri as their quarterbacks coach.

If you're a college football junkie like me...you remember when heupel was under center at oklahoma...he won a national title and came in second place in the heisman race back in 2000.

If you've been diagnosed with a heart condition, call: c1 3 american covid-19 deaths just this month and the white house today revealing it's no longer keeping a federal vaccine stockpile...coming > tonight, the vaccine shortage.

What president biden's covid team is now saying, with january now the deadliest month of the pandemic here in the u.s. also tonight, as we come on, the new national terrorism bulletin issued today.

> first, the pandemic.

More than 83,000 deaths in january alone now.

New and dire projections for the weeks ahead.

The images tonight from across the country.

Seniors 80 and older lining up for hours in the cold, hoping they'll be able to get a shot.

What the president's covid team is now saying about how long anyone who wants a shot can get a shot.

> also developing tonight, the department of homeland security issuing that new national terrorism bulletin warning of violent extremists, saying they feel emboldened by the deadly riots at the capitol.

What concerns authorities most tonight.

And tonight, a major turn in the case involving threats against the governor of michigan.

Pierre thomas standing by with all of this.

> dangerous winter storms slamming both coasts tonight.

Up to eight feet of snow in some places.

And in the east tonight, the tornado touching down.

Children sheltering in a school hallway.

15 states under alerts and rob marciano timing it out.

> president biden signing sweeping new executive actions on climate, saying it is time to act.

The president saying one of his moves will create 1 million jobs in the auto industry.

And the president pausing drilling for oil and natural gas offshore and on public lands.

And what his administration says after our cecilia vega asks about the impact on american workers in the oil and gas industries.

And the breaking headline on former president trump's impeachment trial.

Tonight, the democratic senator who is now floating an alternate route, with at least some republican support.

Could this go anywhere?

> the deadly standoff at a