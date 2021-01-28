Gary Massey of Massey Attorneys discusses potential liability for social media posts

Let's just we are glad to have you back here with us as we could do it.

An attorney in nashville giving advice on how to commit murder ... and getting away with ... you how to get away with exactl attorney didn't get away with it is my understanding he was actually suspended for five years.

The original advice was for him to be suspended for onl 60 days.

We went from the court.

The court said no, let's not nearly bad enough to go this such a stain on the reputation of of people who practice law sure that they would engage the scum behavior that they really ratcheted up, but that was a ... you know an egregious mistake and a violation of ethical rule that govern attorneys you know and and those threatened to besmirch you know the trustworthiness of attorneys always fight.

I am i'm familiar with that story but you being i the business probably know little bit about it.

What ... prompted him to do something so stupid ... so asinine in the first place.

Well, it's hard to explain ship because it it's it's really childish and juvenile.

Oh what it seems like he did because he has a friend on face book and a lot of people have friends on facebook, they've never met in person.

Apparently that was the situation here and this is a young woman who is posting about problems in a relationship and breakup.

It's going to is going on him and she asks if it's legal to carry a gun in he car without a license and he you know he says no you shouldn't carry a gun you should start with tear gas and with something else and then if you do get a gun you should load it like thi and then he says now if you really want to kill him invite them over to your house and shoot them and then claim that he broke ages and ages offers that in facebook comments in public comments on her face, posting a without her saying even how to our stage of you know a murderer like self- defense, but but he offered what looked like actual legal advice to that effect would that have been just is.

Yes, it would've been just as stupid justice asinine, but would it have been illegal.

Given her that same advice in person under a regular office visit.

Yes, yes, it's absolutely it's absolutely illegal and unethical for an attorney to give a person advice on how to support the wall how to do something that results in injustice before court wallets are telling somebody how to falsify testimony how to falsify herself.

The ends case in defense of a murder charge is absolutely illegal and in violation of the the code of ethics the government to issue the following is it would be so much more difficult to prove sure if you can write it is the public for the whole world is it seems like an of course you've heard, especially over recent weeks ... is that nobody is above ... it seems like in a lot of cases attorneys are held to a ... higher standard than those of us ... not in the legal profession ... maybe for just such a reason will attorneys or officers of the court and so were not known law enforcement officers were not know paid by the state, but we are sworn in with a duty to uphold the constitution and the laws of the state and to be the kind of people who support the resolution of justice and not just people who try to you know help people subvert the interes of justice.

Only 20 seconds or so left if you had the look in your imaginary person all ... what happened to the guy said he is going to be ... his license is suspended for a period of five years is active suspension for one year than probation for five but being out of practice for a year will be devastating to any attorneys business that i know it will be hard to recover from.

