Live Local: King Cake Display at the Biloxi Library

Lace up your shoes and take a stroll with News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf in today’s edition of Live Local, a series you can catch on News 25 on Thursdays.

- - it's traditionally in the shape- of a- ring made of twisted cinnamon - roll style dough- glazed with icing or dusted wit- sugar and colored in- purple for justice, green for - faith, and gold for power.- this is the infamous mardi gras- king cake.- "the king cake tradition is wit- us every single mardi gras- season and- what's cool about that is it- gives us a new pastry a new bit- of sweetness to take part - of" - mardi gras season starts kings- day, january six, and - ends on mardi gras day also - known as fat tuesday.

- "on january six you might have - king cake party.

A girl has a - party and she has a - - - - king she's selected to be with- her."

- - - at these parties there's singin- and dancing with the cake being- king of it all, but enjoy at- your own risk because there' s- a catch.- "inside the king cake there's a- doll planted by the hostess and- whoever gets the doll - - is responsible for getting the- next king cake and the party- goes on and on and- the last king cake day would be- mardi gras day."- "while you have to buy the next- king cake the baby also - symbolizes luck and prosperity- to whoever finds it.

Today thes- plastic babies are typically- hidden within - the king cake, but this wasn't- always the case."

- - - - "it started out as a little dol- and it's called a frozen- charlotte and it has a sad sad- story - behind it.- - - a frozen charlotte is a - porcelain doll, the name is - based - off an american folk ballad fai- charlotte, with it's story bein- as grim as it sounds- "after the porcelain doll, they- were pretty big they used brown- beans and later on as - plastic became more popular"- - - - while you can now buy your king- cake year round in an array - of different filling it's - tradition remains - unchanged.- "it's fun you can still get kin- cakes now even though there's n- parades going on- we still celebrate mardi gras"- - - live local is made possible - through the support of the- biloxi library system.

In bilox- lorraine weiskopf