Rochester Announces Diversity Director

Equity and inclusion by announcing its first ever diversity director today.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke to mayor kim norton about the hire and how the position aims to create a better community climate for everyone.

"* the city of rochester has been working towards equity and inclusion by ensuring all voices have a seat at the table when it comes to making decisions..

And now its one step closer to that goal.

Today it's been announced chao mwatela will serve as the city's first diversity..equit y and inclusion director.

She'll provide leadership to create a city?

"* wide culture of those principals while lending a voice to policies, projects programs and processes in all areas of organizational work.

Mayor norton tells me while mwatela will be at the helm of this initiative ?

"* it's certainly not a one person job.

She can bring that expertise to help us look at all of our hr, look at our policy work.

Help the city council and the administration understand that the use of certain words or certain policies are not creating an equitable fair and just community that we really want.

So, it's not her job to do it all it's her job to make sure we're all doing our work.

In a release mwatela says she's quote "excited and honored to join the city of rochester's team..

And looks forward to creating a city that embraces diversity."

Live in thank you jessica mwatela is set to start the role on