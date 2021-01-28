Robinhood Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit After Blocking GameStop and Other Stocks

On Thursday, trading app Robinhood stopped investors from buying stock in GameStop, AMC, American Airlines and more.

The company cited the "recent volatility" caused in large part by Reddit investors and other individuals jumping on the bandwagon.

Hours later, a class-action lawsuit was filed by Brendan Nelson in New York.

The lawsuit claims Robinhood removed the option to buy those stocks “purposefully and knowingly to manipulate the market.”.

According to Nelson's lawyer, Alexander Cabeceiras, “hundreds of individuals” are “reaching out to be added to this suit.” .

Many other prominent figures expressed their anger toward Robinhood's actions.

New York Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would “support a hearing if necessary.”