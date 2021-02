Kate confesses to challenges of parenting – and cutting her children’s hair

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed parenting during lockdown has left her“exhausted” and joked about her children recoiling in “horror” when she becametheir hairdresser.

Kate spoke candidly about the challenges of looking afterPrince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a light-hearted chatwith a group of parents and revealed husband William was her biggest supportduring the pandemic.