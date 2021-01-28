The difficulty in Getting a vaccination

Another 500 people in the Mohawk Valley Region were able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 today, but some seniors are finding it difficult to get an appointment.

Them today at mvcc and griffiss....to senior citizens and first responders.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj reports.

The rome drive-thru vaccination site is back in business.

This site and the mohawk valley community college site vaccinated first responders and people 65 years of age and up.

Those who received a shot seemed very happy with the way the drive-thru is working.

sot: marianne marston, sherill resident it went like clockwork.

sot: bill kazmierski, whitesboro resident it was very well organized.

sot: eleanor bertin, deerfield resident they were very through about my mask and my arm.

None sot: kirk tupaj the real difficulty see to be ingetting i decideto check out e county website d compare to thetate's website.this is we county's website was relatively easy to navite.just a county health department website, and in big, bold,l red lettering you can click to schedule a vaccination.

Unfortunately, there's no availability.

The state's website required a little work to schedule a vaccination.

To be fair, there website has more specific categories to choose from, and is relatively through.

There's also an extensive explanation of who's qualified to receive a vaccination.

Once you find where to schedule an appointment, it's just a matter of filing out some basic questions and submitting your request.

Sot: kirk tupaj now many seniors have found a way of getting around all this computer business.

They've simply turned to the office for the aging.

Sot: frank kiersznowski, sauquiot resident if it wasn't for the office for the aging i'd probably still be looking for somebody to register me.

(why is that?) it just seems difficult.

Everybody i talked to said that they're having trouble getting appointments.

Sot: marianne marston, sherill resident well if you're a senior the office for the aging is a great help, or you can go on the computer, but not everybody, especially seniors have computers.

Sot: dick stropp, rome resident i dialed a number.

Got there.

Talked to somebody.

They asked some questions, and wanted to know what was a convenient time, and i told them, and that was yesterday, and here i am today.

Filling out and submitting a vaccination request does not guarantee an immediate vaccination, but can get you on a waiting list.

Just keep in mind it could be a very long list.

In rome, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

> the mvcc and griffiss vaccination sites will not be open tomorrow.

They will not reopen until oneida county gets more vaccines from the state.

