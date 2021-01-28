80+ Year Olds can register for vaccine

First tonight: if you're 80 years old or older you can now register to receive the covid?

"*19 vaccine at mayo clinic.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester..

Jessica why did mayo clinic decide on that age group?

George ?

"* we know the state pilot program is vaccinating ages 65 and older..

But mayo clinic is limiting its vaccine allocation to those at the very highest risk of severe illness or death from the virus as it still is receiving a limited supply of the vaccine.

Mayo clinic has around 18?

"* hundred doses of the vaccine this week and all of those have been accounted for.

However patients over the age of 80 are able to sign up for next week as mayo is waiting to see how many the state will doll out.

Dr. abinish virk says mayo clinic will continue to base rollout on age criteria unless there's an influx of vaccine obviously, unfortunately, there's a big mismatch between the number of doses we have and the number of people we serve so there will be people who will have to wait the next week or the week after depending on how many doses we receive form the state.

The vaccine allocation is for ?

"(any?

"( mayo clinic patient years or older..

Not just those in rochester's vicinity.

Mayo clinic says there are about six?

"* thousand patients in that age group just in the immediate area.

Live in rochester, jb kimt news 3.

Thank you jessica.

If you're interested in signing up you can do so through mayo clinic's patient portal.